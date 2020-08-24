Novavax (NVAX -11.5% ) announces the commencement of enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing the safety and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

Target enrollment is 1,500 subjects, about half between the ages of 60 and 84 years old.

The study is evaluating two dose levels, 5 and 25 µg, each with 50 µg of adjuvant Matrix‑M in volunteers ages 18 to 84 years old across up to 40 sites in the U.S. and Australia.

The company has secured $2B to fund development, including $388M from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Shares are down in reaction to rumors that certain other COVID-19 vaccine developers may be at the front of the line for an emergency use nod in the U.S.