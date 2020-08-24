Citing last week's fiscal first quarter results, Susquehanna raises Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) price target from $275 to $350.

The firm says BABA's results were "strong across the board" and notes that pandemic has shifted shoppers towards online shopping, which will benefit Alibaba's position at the forefront of Chinese e-commerce.

Susquehanna maintains a Positive rating on BABA. Wall Street analysts, Quants, and SA contributors average out to Bullish to Very Bullish ratings.

Alibaba shares are up 3.2% to $274.20.

