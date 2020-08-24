Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 2% in early Monday going after a pair of notable price target boosts.

Citi maintained a Buy rating and bumped its target to $315 from $275; that implies 14% further upside after today's gain so far.

That comes alongside Citi's downgrade of Pinterest; the firm is cautious on all social media that isn't Facebook, which is its only Buy-rated stock in the subsector.

And Jefferies raised its target to $310 from $300, saying the company's TikTok-alike Reels feature could be the next key product catalyst, which "could provide a $2.5B-plus tailwind to '22 revenue and a 2%-plus boost to EPS."

A survey of Instagram users shows about half of Reels users engaging daily, with more than 80% likely to keep using Reels in the future, the firm says, presenting an attractive way for advertisers to reach a young audience at massive scale.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors; meanwhile, Facebook has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.