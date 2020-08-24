The reaction in the travel and leisure sectors to yesterday's news of a therapeutic breakthrough is somewhat muted after some big gains were predicted earlier.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is up 2.30% and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is 1.81% higher , but Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is only 0.33% higher and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is up 0.65% . Only 11 restaurant stocks out of 42 are in positive territory on the day. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) trades flat, while Shake Shack (SHAK -2.4% ) is lower.

The airline sector is seeing some decent bounce in morning action, led by JetBlue (JBLU +4.3% ) and United Continental (UAL +4.9% ).

For the most part, analysts are saying the 35% mortality reduction rate through the use of blood plasma treatment may not be enough to dramatically change current travel booking trends.

Compare all consumer discretionary stocks on various metrics.