Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK -41.4% ) sinks to three-month lows following weekend reports that the Trump administration is planning to block the Pebble Mine in Alaska after recently drawing opposition from Donald Trump Jr. and some influential conservative commentators.

The company initially issued a press release saying the reports were "incorrect," but it has since said it was launching an "advertising and outreach campaign" in hopes of advancing the controversial project.

Early this morning, WSJ quoted a senior Trump administration official saying "All those reports kind of said the same thing: not enough facts, nowhere near the right mitigation, and the project would result in significant degradation of the environment... We do support mining. But this just didn't work."

The momentum for the project appeared to shift after Donald Trump Jr. came out against the project earlier this month, saying "the headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances."