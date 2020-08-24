AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX -0.9% ) announced an investigator-initiated study with Cleveland Clinic to assess the effects of DSUVIA on post-operative recovery from orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Pamela Palmer, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. "By supporting investigator-initiated, double-blind studies conducted at highly respected institutions, we look to further demonstrate the benefits of DSUVIA in the intra- and post-operative environment. We also look forward to additional studies of the effectiveness, efficiency and safety of DSUVIA in settings outside the post-surgical arena. We strongly believe the findings from all of these trials will further support DSUVIA becoming a key analgesic medication for the management of acute pain in medically supervised settings."

