Transocean (RIG +10.1% ) has amended its previously announced exchange offers to exchange certain existing notes for up to $750M of new 2027 senior guaranteed notes. As of August 21, $1.13B of existing notes had been validly tendered or committed.

Based on the amended total consideration, and the amounts tendered/committed to be tendered to date, ~$518M of new notes would be issued.

Additionally, certain Holders have entered into support agreements for tender and exchange of ~ $350M existing notes, and the company will separately exchange such committed Notes for up to an additional $32M of New 2027 notes.

Transocean recently said it is exploring strategic alternatives.

