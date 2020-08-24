Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) announces that it has entered into a share exchange Letter of Intent (LOI) with Asen Tech Group Limited on Aug 18, 2020.

Pursuant to the LOI, the company's 100% owned subsidiary, DigiPay FinTeh Limited, plans to acquire 60% equity interest in Asen Maneuvre Group Limited in Indonesia from Asen Tech Group Limited.

Through this acquisition, the company will enter into the financial technology business in Indonesia.

The acquisition price for 60% equity interest of Asen is expected to be approximately $5.4M and the company plans to issue approximately 2.16M shares of its common stock to Asen Tech Group Limited.

Determined to enter the financial technology industry, the company entered into a share exchange agreement on July 13, to acquire 90% ownership of Nice Talent Asset Management in Hong Kong, which is expected to close in the next couple weeks.

