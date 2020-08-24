In a court filing yesterday, Microsoft ((NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.7% ) entered the fight between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Epic says Apple has threatened to cut it off from developer tools needed to maintain the Unreal Engine software, which Microsoft and many other developers license for improved graphics.

Microsoft has an "enterprise-wide" license for the Unreal Engine and says the block would at minimum hurt the Forza Street iOS game.

Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s GM of gaming developer experiences: "If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games."

In the fiscal Q4 results, Microsoft's Xbox and related services revenue increased 68% Y/Y, driven by the pandemic tailwind.

Microsoft recently announced that its next-gen Xbox Series X console will launch in November, but the flagship Halo Infinite title is delayed until 2021.

