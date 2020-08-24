Puxin's core business segments obtained a solid organic growth in Q2
Aug. 24, 2020 10:37 AM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)NEWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Puxin (NEW +0.5%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 5% Y/Y to RMB601.1M, due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services.
- Net revenues from K-12 tutoring services increased by 14% to RMB419.7M; Puxin Online School significantly increased 700% Y/Y to RMB24M.
- Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 39.9% Y/Y to RMB157.4M, due to a sharp drop in student enrollments from 15,696 to 8,853 affected by the global spread of the pandemic.
- Gross margin declined 250 bps to 44.9%; adj. operating margin was (3.2)% compared to (8.4)% Y/Y and adj. EBITDA margin was 13.4% compared to (4.1)% Y/Y.
- During 1H, student enrollments increased by 59.2% Y/Y to 1,794,949.
- As of June 30, the Company had an aggregate amount of cash and equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB569.6M.
- "We are pleased to see an encouraging recovery of the after-school tutoring industry in China.” said Peng Wang, CFO.
- Q3 2020 Outlook: Net revenues to be RMB816.8-866.6M, which represents a decrease of 18% to 13% Y/Y.
- Q2 2020 Presentation
- Previously: Puxin reports Q2 results (Aug. 24)