Puxin's core business segments obtained a solid organic growth in Q2

Aug. 24, 2020 10:37 AM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)NEWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Puxin (NEW +0.5%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 5% Y/Y to RMB601.1M, due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services.
  • Net revenues from K-12 tutoring services increased by 14% to RMB419.7M; Puxin Online School significantly increased 700% Y/Y to RMB24M.
  • Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 39.9% Y/Y to RMB157.4M, due to a sharp drop in student enrollments from 15,696 to 8,853 affected by the global spread of the pandemic.
  • Gross margin declined 250 bps to 44.9%; adj. operating margin was (3.2)% compared to (8.4)% Y/Y and adj. EBITDA margin was 13.4% compared to (4.1)% Y/Y.
  • During 1H, student enrollments increased by 59.2% Y/Y to 1,794,949.
  • As of June 30, the Company had an aggregate amount of cash and equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB569.6M.
  • "We are pleased to see an encouraging recovery of the after-school tutoring industry in China.” said Peng Wang, CFO.
  • Q3 2020 Outlook: Net revenues to be RMB816.8-866.6M, which represents a decrease of 18% to 13% Y/Y.
  • Q2 2020 Presentation
  • Previously: Puxin reports Q2 results (Aug. 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.