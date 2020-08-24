Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is +0.7% after a price target increase at Berenberg, which cites strong franchises as a company strength that should see the company through short-term volatility.

The firm raised its target to $165 from $125, implying 16% upside, and said EA's key franchises should be "stable growers well into the medium term" allowing for performance "under a whole magnitude of differing H2 outcomes."

Sports games have performed particularly well over the past few months, the firm says.

Street analysts are Bullish on EA, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.