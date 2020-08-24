Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it has joined the Fair Cobalt Alliance in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, aimed at supporting small-scale cobalt mining in the country.

The company, which has long argued that the auto industry is best served by buying cobalt from its industrial mines rather than from informal miners, now says "legal" artisanal mining or small-scale mining can play an "important and sustainable" role in the DRC economy when "carried out responsibly and transparently."

As part of the alliance, Glencore says it will work towards eliminating child and forced labor, as well as other dangerous practices that take place at small mines in the country.

Separately, Congo's government has given mining companies an indefinite waiver to an export ban on cobalt hydroxide and carbonate following a meeting with the country's biggest miners.

Congo banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates in 2013 to encourage miners to process and refine the ore in the country, but insufficient smelting capacity has forced the government to repeatedly issue waivers, the most recent of which was set to expire on Saturday.

Nearly 75% of the world's cobalt comes from Congo, where Glencore owns two of the largest mines, and demand is forecast to surge in the coming years, driven by sales of electric vehicles.