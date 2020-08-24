Ford (F +4.4% ) is making preparations for the new F-150 truck that is set to go on sale in 2021.

The automaker will temporarily shut a factory in Michigan next month to install machinery for the redesigned F-150 pickup and construct a new facility at a Dearborn plant to build an electric version of the F-150.

Sources tell Bloomberg that prototype production of the electric F-150 will start next year.

"We have good inventory of the current model F-150 and we’re building at a higher-than-normal rate to ensure our stocks remain high to continue to meet customer demand," says Ford on the plan for a smooth F-150 transition.

Ford sold close to 900K F-Series trucks last year, which is about 400K more units than Tesla is expected to deliver this year.

Needless to say, investors aren't valuing automakers by units sold anymore with Tesla's market cap at $382B and Ford at $27B.