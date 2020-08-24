Tricida (TCDA -14.5% ) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval of veverimer (TRC101) for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The CRL cited the need of additional data beyond the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials, regarding the magnitude and durability of the treatment effect of veverimer on the surrogate marker of serum bicarbonate.

FDA also expressed concern that the demonstrated effect size would be reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit

The company plans to request a meeting with the FDA in the coming weeks

Last month, the FDA flagged deficiencies in the application.