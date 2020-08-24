XBiotech +11% on FDA's approval on convalescent plasma for Covid treatment
Aug. 24, 2020 10:39 AM ETXBiotech Inc. (XBIT)XBITBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announces that FDA issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma as a COVID-19 treatment, thus opening door for the company’s antibody screening technology.
- The company collaborated with BioBridge Global to develop a test to accurately detect human antibodies present in patient blood that specifically attack the COVID-19 virus.
- BioBridge Global is using XBiotech’s test to identify human bloods from patients that have recovered from COVID-19—so called convalescent plasma.
- Previously: FDA allows emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 (Aug. 23)