XBiotech +11% on FDA's approval on convalescent plasma for Covid treatment

  • XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announces that FDA issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma as a COVID-19 treatment, thus opening door for the company’s antibody screening technology.
  • The company collaborated with BioBridge Global to develop a test to accurately detect human antibodies present in patient blood that specifically attack the COVID-19 virus.
  • BioBridge Global is using XBiotech’s test to identify human bloods from patients that have recovered from COVID-19—so called convalescent plasma. 
  • Previously: FDA allows emergency use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 (Aug. 23)
