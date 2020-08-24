Nuance Communications (NUAN +2.1% ) and MITRE announced a strategic collaboration to advance the mCODE (minimal Common Oncology Data Elements) data standard for improved cancer research and treatment using the AI-powered Nuance® Dragon Medical One solution.

Clinicians can now populate vital cancer data directly into electronic health records ('EHRs') using their voice, which will improve the quality of documentation and reduce data entry burden for oncologists.

This will garner significant advancements in data collection, which will, in turn, dramatically improve patient treatment and care.