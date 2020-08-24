Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Nuance and MITRE announce strategic collaboration for improved cancer research and treatment

|About: Nuance Communications, ... (NUAN)|By: , SA News Editor

Nuance Communications (NUAN +2.1%) and MITRE announced a strategic collaboration to advance the mCODE (minimal Common Oncology Data Elements) data standard for improved cancer research and treatment using the AI-powered Nuance® Dragon Medical One solution.

Clinicians can now populate vital cancer data directly into electronic health records ('EHRs') using their voice, which will improve the quality of documentation and reduce data entry burden for oncologists.

This will garner significant advancements in data collection, which will, in turn, dramatically improve patient treatment and care.