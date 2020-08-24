Less than two weeks until the run for the roses, Churchill Downs (CHDN -0.8% ) trades lower after Susquehanna warns on limited upside following the announcement of a Kentucky Derby without spectators this year.

Analyst Joseph Stauff: "At current levels of $174/share and CHDN's announcement on Friday post-close that it would NOT have spectators at the KY Derby (we estimate a result of both a ~10% COVID positivity rate in Louisville vs. ~2% statewide and the continued impact of the social unrest in Louisville), we see limited upside beyond our PT. In particular, CHDN’s valuation is largely geared now to its online division’s outperformance this year and we expect that to continue in 2H20 with revenue growth of ~46%."

The firm drops Churchills Downs to a Neutral rating from Positive and assigns a price target of $185.

The two other Wall Street firms with ratings on CHDN are still in the bull camp.