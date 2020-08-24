Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MWK) inks agreement to purchase the assets of Truweo, a leading ecommerce brand in the health and personal wellness category.

The purchase price of ~$16.4M ($13.9M cash and $2.5M unsecured promissory note) reflects ~2.5x multiple on Truweo’s TTM operating income.

Truweo’s TTM revenue and operating income as of July 31, 2020 was $14.0M and $6.5M, respectively.

For full year 2020, contingent upon the completion of the acquisition, MWK expects net revenue to be in the range of $175.0M to $185.0M, up from $170.0M to $180.0M.

Post acquisition, the company continues to expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis as well as on a full year basis for 2020.

The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 26.

