Capstone Turbine (CPST -4.6% ) says it has achieved "significant progress" in the development of a hydrogen operable microturbine product through a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.

Capstone says development testing performed at Argonne demonstrates that a blend of up to 70% hydrogen to natural gas can be successfully operated in the company's off-the-shelf microturbine, before the addition of specialized hardware or software.

The next stage in the testing will be to replace injectors with Capstone's patented hydrogen compatible design, which is intended to ensure combustion stability and flashback margin, the company says.

Capstone recently reported a smaller than forecast Q1 GAAP loss; adjusted EBITDA was $121K vs. negative $3.37M a year earlier.