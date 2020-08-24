CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO) acquires ~120,000 sq. ft. single-tenant office property in Tampa, Florida for ~$26.9 M through a 1031 like-kind exchange using ~$27M.

The 12 acre property is 100% leased to Ford Motor Credit Company till March 2026.

The initial investment yield is approximately 8.4%, which is above the high end of the Company’s 2020 guidance.

Collected ~90% of the contractual base rents expected in August.

3% of the contractual base rent has been deferred, with the approximately 7% remaining unsresolved.

Completed over $164M of income property acquisitions in 2020 at a weighted average cap rate of approximately 7.9%.