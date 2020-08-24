Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.5% ) announces early results of its debt tender, noting that an aggregate of $407.78M in securities were validly tendered by the early deadline.

The company had offered to buy for cash securities up to the maximum waterfall tender amount of $315M.

Its top acceptance priority - 7.5% debentures due 2025 - saw $2.737M tendered of an outstanding $255.1M; and its No. 2 priority, 6.5% debentures due 2025, saw $2.61M tendered of an outstanding $72.4M.

But its No. 3 priority (3.5% senior notes due 2023) saw $275.97M of an outstanding $600M tendered, and No. 4 priority (4% senior notes due 2024) saw $126.5M of an outstanding $600M tendered.