Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.9% ) says it is limiting production at its flagship project offshore Guyana to 100K bbl/day due to more equipment problems with the re-injection of natural gas, the country's environmental regulator says.

Mechanical issues with gas compressing equipment are preventing Exxon from re-injecting all of the natural gas produced alongside the light, sweet Liza crude, which has caused the company to limit output so as to not flare an excessive amount of the gas, according to the regulator.

The first phase of the Liza field "demonstrated" its full capacity of 120K bbl/day in Q2, but in June, Exxon slashed output to ~30K bbl/day due to gas re-injection issues, before ramping back up to 90K bbl/day.

Also, Exxon's Payara-Pacora joint development off Guyana recently was placed on hold until the new government conducts a thorough review of the project.