A number of investment firm are waiving charges on money market funds to keep the yields that investors earn from falling below zero.

BlackRock (BLK +0.4% ) is waiving costs usually charged to customers for certain money-market funds to bolster investor yield, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Others that choosing to forfeit some fees include Fidelity Investments, Federated Hermes (FHI +2.1% ), and JPMorgan (JPM +1.8% ) Asset Management.

It shows how the ~$5T sector of the financial system is preparing for renewed pressure as interest rates slide. Many firms took similar action after the financial crisis.

The move, though, will crimp revenue of firms that bear the costs instead of their customers.

"The reality of money-market funds is it's no longer about return on capital," Keith Berlin, head of fixed income at consulting company Fund Evaluation Group, told the WSJ. "You're not going to make any money until the Fed raises rates."

For now, BlackRock has been able to shift costs from money-fund investors to distributors, but has warned that it may have to waive the fees as soon as this month or next.

"It's going to become a battle among the largest firms over who can shoulder costs longer — until their clients get more comfortable moving into the firms' riskier strategies," Berlin said.

The declining yields could trigger more industry consolidation, squeezing out smaller players, said Deborah Cunningham, Federated Hermes's chief investment officer for global liquidity markets.

The largest investment firms already dominate the market, with the top 25 money-fund players controlling more than 90% of assets in the U.S.

ETFs: MINT, NEAR, ICSH, FTSM, ULST, RAVI, HOLD, FMHI, FTSD