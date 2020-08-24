HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to pay a previously announced interim dividend of $0.50/share on or before Sept. 10, 2020.

The Company had deferred dividend payment due to the uncertainties over the impact of the pandemic on its business.

HHR has seen an improvement in business sentiment and recoveries in key operating and financial metrics.

The previously announced dividend record date of March 27, 2020 will remain unchanged.

In addition, HHR entered into a new credit facility agreement with VTB Bank to extend the ultimate maturity of its debt under the facility from October 2022 to June 2025.

(HHR +3.1% )

