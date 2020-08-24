Dosing is underway in the second part of CohBar's (CWBR +1.4% ) Phase 1a/1b trial evaluating lead candidate CB4211 for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.

The study is designed to assess the potential effects of CB4211 on liver fat, body weight, and various biomarkers relevant to NASH, obesity and metabolic disease

20-obese subjects with Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) will receive one dose level of CB4211 given once a day for four weeks. Topline data are expected in Q1 2021.

The study resumed in July after a halt in March due to the pandemic.

CB4211 is an analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide, which has shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism.