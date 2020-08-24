Just a few weeks after introducing guacamole to the menu, Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +4.6% ) jumps after C.L. King starts off coverage on the restaurant stock with a Buy rating on its view the chain is set up well for the post-pandemic world.

Analyst Todd Brooks thinks Del Taco can gain market share profitably through its wide appeal, restaurants that are geared toward driving off-premises revenues and the company's increasing efforts to connect with customers digitally. He also notes the large white space for Del Taco, with it identifying 2K markets in the U.S. seen as appropriate for a location vs. the ~600 units currently in operation.

Brooks assigns a 12-month price target of $11 to TACO, which works out to a 9.0X multiple of estimated EV/adjusted EBTIDA.

Del Taco is thinly covered on Wall Street, giving C.L. King's upgrade some punch.