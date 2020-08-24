As expected, TikTok (BDNCE) is suing the Trump administration after executive orders looking to boot the fast-rising social video app from the United States.

The company has a thriving community in the U.S., and "The Executive Order issued by the Administration on August 6, 2020 has the potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process," the company says.

"We strongly disagree with the Administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat and we have articulated these objections previously."

The executive order looks to ban TikTok because of the "speculative possibility" that it could be manipulated by China's government.

"But, as the U.S. government is well aware, Plaintiffs have taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s U.S. user data, including by having TikTok store such data outside of China (in the United States and Singapore) and by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products."

It also alleges the Aug. 6 executive order is a misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.