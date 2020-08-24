Unity Software files for NYSE IPO with $542M in revenue

Real-time 3D development platform Unity Software (U) files to list on the NYSE under the "U" ticker.

The number of shares and price weren't disclosed at this time. Unity includes the $100M placeholder offering price, which typically means the IPO will fall toward the lower nine-figure range.

Unity says over 50% of mobile games and the combination of PC and console games use its platform.

App downloads per month (representing applications developed by creators using Unity) topped 3 billion in 2019.

As of June 30, Unity had approximately 1.5M monthly active creators in over 190 countries.

Revenue grew 43% Y/Y to $541.8M between the end of 2018 and 2019. Sales were up 39% Y/Y in the first six months of this year.

Net losses increased from $131.6M to $163.2M between years and dropped 19% in the first six months to $54.1M compared to the prior year's period.

Net cash used in operating activities dropped from last year's $19.8M to $15.4M in the six-month period.

In terms of expenses, R&D spending increased from $5.86M in H1 2019 to $10.8M this year. Sales and marketing rose from $2.7M to $4.1M.

As of June 30, Unity had $453.3M in cash and and $124.4M of total debt, both pro forma.

