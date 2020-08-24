Orion Group (ORN -6.9% ) tumbles to its lowest in nearly a month following Friday's explosion and fire at the Port of Corpus Christi involving its Waymon Boyd dredging boat.

Orion says the bodies of two missing crew members have been recovered, while recovery efforts continue for two crew members who remain missing; several crewmen were injured in the incident, some seriously, and are being treated for their injuries.

The company says it notified its insurers of the incident and does not expect any material adverse impacts as a result.

Orion recently reported better than forecast Q2 GAAP earnings and revenues.