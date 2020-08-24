To fix the stalling problem, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU +3.4%) recalls nearly 132K vehicles worldwide on discovering magnetic material on a crankshaft position sensor wheel can come off over time, cutting off a signal and causing the diesel engines to stall.
The recall covers certain 2014 through 2018 Ram 1500 pickups, and some 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs with 3-liter diesel engines. Also included are certain 2014 through 2019 Chrysler 300 sedans outside North America with the same engines.
The recall is expected to start Oct. 2, 2020.
