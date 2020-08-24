Broader market higher, but tech enthusiasm wanes

Commodity stocks remain strong, helping the broader market stay higher. But the earlier bullish feeling for techs has faded somewhat.

The S&P is up 0.7% , the Dow is rising 1% , but the Nasdaq is up 0.3% and had briefly dipped into negative territory.

Apple is up 1.4% , well off its opening gains of 3%. Also in the Fab 5, Microsoft is now negative.

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) are the leading sectors. Spot gold has reversed, down 0.4% , but oil futures are still higher, up 0.9% . Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) have now turned negative.

Packaging company WestRock is the leading stock in the S&P, up 8.5% .

Real rates remain under pressure, with the 10-year inflation-protected Treasury yield now down to -1.04%.