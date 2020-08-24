The containerboard, paper and packaging sector is seeing a good size move today after new pricing data from Paper & Pulp Week showed stabilizing trends.

Notable gainers include WestRock (WRK +8.8% ), International Paper (IP +5.5% ), Greif (GEF +3.8% ), Graphic Packaging Holdings (GPK +4.6% ), Sonoco Products (SON +2.3% ) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG +3.7% ).

Close cousin Tupperware Brands (TUP +3.3% ) is also higher on the day.

In its breakdown of the sector, Bank of America says it believes the markets are ignoring e-commerce's ability to drive corrugated markets to better-than-expected growth. The firm notes that with the pick-up in box demand, there was some discussion about a potential containerboard price increase, though it was noted the price hike talks were brief in scope and tone.

