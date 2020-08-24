Helmerich & Payne cut to Sell at B. Riley FBR on land drilling weakness
Aug. 24, 2020 11:48 AM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Helmerich & Payne (HP +3%) heads higher despite receiving a downgrade to Sell from Neutral with an $11.50 price target, cut from $18, at B. Riley FBR, which cites an "anemic recovery outlook for U.S. land drilling rig demand."
- B. Riley analyst Thomas Curran expects HP will "confront a ceiling on its sustainable share, intensifying challenges to that share, and escalating FCF-shortfall pressure on its regular dividend."
- In a U.S. oil patch with a marketed supply of 866 land drilling rigs, Curran cuts his forecast for land drilling rig utilization to just 241 rigs for H2 2020, 275 for 2021 and 382 for 2022, and chops in half his HP EBITDA forecast for FY 2021 to $37M from $74M.
- HP's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.