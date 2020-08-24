GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX +11.3% ) has initiated Phase 1 study of a combination therapy in HIV-positive patients utilizing GeoVax’s boost component MVA62B.

The 20-subject study, will enroll patients who are on stable and effective antiretroviral therapy, and the investigational regimen entails a combination of vaccinations (DNA priming and MVA boosting) and a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist.

MVA62B is the boosting component for GeoVax’s preventive HIV vaccine, GOVX-B11, which completed a Phase 2a trial.

The primary objectives are to assess the safety and tolerability of the combination therapy and determine the viral load ’set-point’ during a treatment interruption.

Secondary objectives include assessing immune responses and changes in viral reservoir status.