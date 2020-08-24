Cloudera (CLDR -0.7% ) shares dip after putting several cloud storage servers offline following a security researcher flagging sensitive internal files.

Chris Vickery, director of security firm UpGuard, found the servers in July on Amazon Web Services. The sensitive files included Hortonworks data from before its $5.2B merger with Cloudera last year.

The data included credentials, account access tokens and passwords, and other information for Cloudera's internal system for software development.

Cloudera initially told TechCrunch the servers and included files were meant to be open but three files containing confidential information had been removed.

The company later pulled the servers offline entirely.

Cloudera says the pulled information didn't include customer data.