Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.10 (-41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.91B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$2.04B.

Over the last 2 years, BNS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.