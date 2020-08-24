Best Buy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2020 12:07 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.79B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects comp of +2.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.