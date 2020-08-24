Best Buy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 24, 2020 12:07 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.79B (+2.6% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects comp of +2.3%.
  • Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.