As part of a Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Stations Program by The National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak), Granite (GVA +2.9% ) began its work for a $13M task order at the Homewood, Illinois Station.

Project contract will be included in its Q3 backlog; construction is underway and expected to conclude in December 2021.

Currently, Granite is completing four ADA compliance upgrade projects, previously awarded by Amtrak under this MACC Program.

The $100M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity competitive MACC is comprised of task orders ranging from $25K-$25M, for five base years ending in 2023, plus five, one-year options through 2028.