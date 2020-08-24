Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (+22.5% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 15.9% and billings of $4.05B.

Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 30 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 26 downward.