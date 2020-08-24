Bank of Montreal FQ3 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 24, 2020 12:10 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)BMOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.71 (-28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.94B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses of C$992.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, BMO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.