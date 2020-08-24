Mark Read, CEO of the world's largest advertising company by revenue, sees evidence of recovery not just in WPP's (WPP +3.0% ) campaigns but in ad content, which is focusing on getting back to business rather than on promoting messages of safety, he told CNBC in an interview.

A June report from Interpublic Group's research arm expects media owners' advertising revenue to shrink by $42B, or 7.2%, to $540B this year, due to the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic caused companies in almost all industries to chop ad spending, Read said.

However, the disruption has packed "decades of innovation into about four months," he added.

WPP will review its travel spending in a post-pandemic world as it saved a significant amount this year, Read noted.