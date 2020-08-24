iClick Interactive (ICLK +2.3% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 17.8% Y/Y to $58.1M, attributable to the increase in contributions from existing marketing solutions and enterprise solutions.

Revenue from marketing solutions grew 14% Y/Y to $53M and enterprise solutions was $5.1M up ~87% Y/Y.

Gross margin increased 98 bps to 28.6% and adj. EBITDA too increased 652 bps to 8.95%.

Operating income was $1.4M compared with loss of $2.4M Y/Y, due to strong growth in gross profit, which was in line with the Company's business development.

Gross billing was $132.8M, representing a decrease of 6% Y/Y; a result of a decrease in the average exchange rate of Renminbi to the US dollar for Q2 compared Y/Y.

The gross billing would be $140.3M on a currency-neutral basis for the Q2 2020.

As of June 30, the Company had cash and equivalents of $39.4M and restricted cash and time deposits amounted to $24.3M.

During H1, Co. purchased an aggregate value of ~ $0.7M.

The Co. partners with Tencent to offer fully-integrated data-driven and smart Enterprise solutions, which enable brands to manage their consumers, more efficiently, help increase repurchase rate.

Q3 2020 Outlook: Revenue of $66-70M; revenue from Enterprise Solutions of $7.5-9.5M and gross profit of $18-22M.

2020 Outlook: Revenue of $240-260M; gross profit of $70-75M and adj. EBITDA of $9-12M.

