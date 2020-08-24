The energy sector (XLE +2.5% ) tops today's S&P sector leaderboard, with every sector component trading in the green, as crude oil (CL1:COM) and natural gas (NG1:COM) futures move higher; October WTI crude +0.6% to $42.60/bbl, and Nymex September gas +3.5% to $2.535/MMBtu.

A pair of strong storms threatening the Gulf of Mexico have shut more than half of the region's oil production, while some recovery optimism has been sparked by news that the FDA has approved emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma in hospitalized patients.

But including today's gain, the energy sector is still down ~3.5% this quarter vs. a 10.4% gain for the S&P 500.

Among today's biggest energy gainers: FTI +6.3% , SLB +5.7% , HFC +5.3% , HAL +5.2% , VLO +4.4% , APA +4% , XOM +2.5% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO