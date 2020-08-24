Tencent (TCEHY +0.8% ) is closing in on a deal to take Hong Kong-based videogame maker Leyou Technologies Holdings private, Bloomberg reports.

That deal would value Leyou around $1.3B, according to the report, via an offer price range of HK$3.30-HK$3.40/share.

Majority shareholder Charles Yuk (holder of a 69% stake as of the beginning of the year) is planning to exit entirely.

A deal would end a bidding war that has included a couple of firms with Tencent backing, including iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Zhejiang Century Huatong Group, as well as Sony (SNE +1.3% ) and private equity firms.

On July 10, Tencent Mobility entered into an exclusive deal with Leyou for a potential privatization.

Sony had reportedly engaged an adviser on the deal earlier this summer.