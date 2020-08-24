SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +2.0% ) will open its gates for the first time since March on Friday with limited traffic scheduled to be let in.

The theme park operator plans to offer Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews Fridays from August 28 through September 27 on Fridays through Sundays.

Guests will be able to access outdoor exhibits at the famous 40-acre park, but roller coasters and indoor exhibits will remain closed.

During SeaWorld's post-earnings conference call (transcript), execs said that not all SeaWorld waterparks will reopen this year.