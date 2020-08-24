Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+3.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin rate of 18.1% and Operating margin rate of 10.1%.

Over the last 2 years, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

