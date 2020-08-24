J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin rate of 37.2% and Operating margin rate of 16.5%.

Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.