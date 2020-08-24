Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) De Beers unit says it will cut diamond prices by nearly 10% in a bid to boost sales, Bloomberg reports, after demand for the stones has plunged amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The unit lowered the price of rough diamonds bigger than 1 carat, a size that would normally yield a polished gem of ~0.3 carat in size, according to the report.

De Beers and Russian rival Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) previously had tried to defend the value of the gems but the entire diamond industry ground to a halt as jewelry stores closed, cutters and polishers stayed home, and global travel plunged.

De Beers and Alrosa sold a combined $130M in rough diamonds during Q2, a 94% drop from $2.1B a year earlier.

Anglo American recently reported H1 underlying EBITDA fell 39% Y/Y to $3.4B, as virus-related lockdowns hurt production of diamonds, iron ore, coal, platinum and palladium.