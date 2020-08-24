Executive Network Partnering Corp. (ENPC), the special purpose acquisition vehicle to be chaired by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, files to sell up to $300M of securities, or what it calls Capital which Aligns and Partners with a Sponsor (or the inverse of SPAC).

Files to sell 12M CAPS.

The purpose of the blank-check company: to identify "a company to partner with in order to effectuate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more businesses."

Its sponsor, ENPC Holdings LLC, agrees to buy 200,000 CAPS at $25 each, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of the IPO.

The sponsor currently owns 690K shares of class F shares (founder shares), which will represent ~5% of the shares of common stock issued in the offering; up to 90K of that amount may be forfeited depending on how much of the underwriter's overallotment option is exercised.

Founder shares will automatically convert into shares of class A common stock in connection with completing its partnering transaction, on a one-for-one basis.

Sponsor also owns 120K class B shares, or performance shares, that will convert into class A common stock (on a one-for-one basis) after the partnering transaction is completed.

Intends to apply for a listing on the NYSE under ticker symbol "ENPC".

Paul Ryan will become chairman in connection with the offering.

Alex Dunn has served as ENPC's CEO, CFO, and director since June 2020; Dunn was president of Vivint Smart home from 2013 to 2020 and had been with the company since 2005.

Before that, Dunn had served as chief of staff and chief operating officer to Governor Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.

