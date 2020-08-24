Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says the firm's chats with Beltway sources match media reports saying the Trump administration will allow Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to maintain Tencent's WeChat in China, removing a potential headwind for the market that could represent 20% of iPhone upgrades in the next 12-18 months.

Wedbush says Apple has a "once in a decade" opportunity in that 12-18 month period, seeing 350M of the world's 950M iPhones as in the upgrade window. China represents 60 to 70M of those upgrades.

Wedbush maintains an Overweight rating, $515 price target, and $600 bull case on Apple. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, but SA contributors have a Neutral stance.

Apple shares are up 1.9% to $506.83.

Related: Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said a global WeChat ban from the App Store could cut annual iPhone shipments by 25-30%.